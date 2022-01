The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will host a Town Hall Meeting at Nevils Elementary School on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 6 pm. This Town Hall Meeting is a Community Listening session that is open to everyone in the community, offering citizens who can’t always come to a County Commission meeting in Statesboro a chance to ask questions or express their views about key issues of concern to them.

NEVILS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO