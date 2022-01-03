ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Bills TE Lee Smith sent signed jockstrap to Jon Feliciano

By Jordan Cohn
WGR550
WGR550
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAap7_0dbskVZS00

A jersey swap. Signing a pair of gloves. Sending along a pair of game-used cleats. Taking a picture after the matchup. These are the more standard ways in which old teammates keep their relationship alive when they clash as members of different franchises.

Signing and mailing a jockstrap? Leave that to tight end Lee Smith, now a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to the 2021 season, Smith had played for the Bills in six of his nine years in the NFL, including appearances in 26 games in 2019 and 2020. His reunion with old teammates was something he was looking forward to very much, as he shared before Week 17.

"So yeah, man, going up into this atmosphere that I was a part of for six years and playing against this group of men (whom) I consider if not the best roster in the league, one of the best rosters," Smith said ( via AJC ). "They are playing good football in December when you’re supposed to play good football.

"I’ve always said that the best thing about pro football is the people. Obviously a lot of great things come with this job. It’s the best job in the world. But for me personally, the best thing about this gig for the last 11 years for me has always been the people, the relationships with guys from every nook and cranny of this country. And that’s what’s special to me."

Listen to Buffalo sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Bills team gear

And that brings us back to the, er, "nice" gift that Evans had for one of the players that apparently made his time in Buffalo special. Offensive guard Jon Feliciano, who was on the Bills with Smith for the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, was the recipient.

"Feliz! From one Dirt Bag to Another!" Smith wrote on his jersey. "Love You Brother... God Bless!"

We're glad Smith opted to write that nice message on his jersey, as it might feel a little bit out of place when written on a jockstrap. But hey, who am I to judge?

This seems to just be how their relationship is, though. After Smith caught a wide open touchdown pass last season. Feliciano came over to Smith in the end zone and, instead of celebrating, did this:

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Ajc
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
FanSided

Kyle Rudolph makes a shocking statement related to Kirk Cousins

Former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph believes that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants is the best quarterback he’s ever played with. After parting with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, Kyle Rudolph was hoping to get back to being an important piece of an offense in his first season with the New York Giants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 quarterbacks to replace Russell Wilson with

With the season coming to an end, rumors are swirling around Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks. Entering the 2021 season, this topic was on the mind of many as Wilson had stated some frustration with his team in the offseason. Primarily, his frustration with getting hit too...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
481
Followers
2K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy