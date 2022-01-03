Former Bills TE Lee Smith sent signed jockstrap to Jon Feliciano

A jersey swap. Signing a pair of gloves. Sending along a pair of game-used cleats. Taking a picture after the matchup. These are the more standard ways in which old teammates keep their relationship alive when they clash as members of different franchises.

Signing and mailing a jockstrap? Leave that to tight end Lee Smith, now a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to the 2021 season, Smith had played for the Bills in six of his nine years in the NFL, including appearances in 26 games in 2019 and 2020. His reunion with old teammates was something he was looking forward to very much, as he shared before Week 17.

"So yeah, man, going up into this atmosphere that I was a part of for six years and playing against this group of men (whom) I consider if not the best roster in the league, one of the best rosters," Smith said ( via AJC ). "They are playing good football in December when you’re supposed to play good football.

"I’ve always said that the best thing about pro football is the people. Obviously a lot of great things come with this job. It’s the best job in the world. But for me personally, the best thing about this gig for the last 11 years for me has always been the people, the relationships with guys from every nook and cranny of this country. And that’s what’s special to me."

And that brings us back to the, er, "nice" gift that Evans had for one of the players that apparently made his time in Buffalo special. Offensive guard Jon Feliciano, who was on the Bills with Smith for the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, was the recipient.

"Feliz! From one Dirt Bag to Another!" Smith wrote on his jersey. "Love You Brother... God Bless!"

We're glad Smith opted to write that nice message on his jersey, as it might feel a little bit out of place when written on a jockstrap. But hey, who am I to judge?

This seems to just be how their relationship is, though. After Smith caught a wide open touchdown pass last season. Feliciano came over to Smith in the end zone and, instead of celebrating, did this:

