Environment

Photos: Storm wraps nation's capital in snowy blanket

By Associated Press
Martinsville Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA snowstorm blanketed Washington, D.C., Monday,...

Jersey Shore Online

Snow Blankets The Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE – Meteorologists said that the snow accumulation should slow to a stop this morning as the snowstorm moves out of our area. The National Weather Service had posted a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. for Ocean and Monmouth counties. But this doesn’t mean the weather is all clear.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Haven Register

Overnight storm blankets Greenwich in covering of snow

GREENWICH — The residents of Greenwich woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday after more than 6 inches of snow fell overnight. Crews from the Highway Division of the Department of Public Works were out all day removing snow on 265 miles of the town’s public roadways, said Renee Wallace, communication specialist for the DPW.
Register Citizen

GREENWICH, CT
whdh.com

Winter storm blankets some Mass. communities

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Milton and Franklin are among the communities dealing with a foot of snow following a winter storm Friday. Light, fluffy snow blanketed the towns over the span of about 12 hours. The storm created poor travel conditions during the morning commute. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation...
MILTON, MA
CBS Philly

State Of Emergency Issued For New Jersey For Snowstorm, Messy Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state of emergency is in effect for New Jersey for the snowstorm impacting the area, lasting until late Friday morning. Light snow started late Thursday night in Philadelphia’s north and west suburb. Heavy bands of snow could drop up to 2 inches per hour in some spots. Expect 1-3 inches north and west of Philadelphia, with 3-6 inches south of the I-95 corridor. Philadelphia will likely end up right around the 3-inch mark depending on how quickly the snow begins to fall. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for the morning commute. “If you can work remotely tomorrow or report later...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

GREENWICH, CT
The Guardian

Thundersnow and record rain bring extreme weather to parts of world

The US has been battered by extreme weather in recent weeks. Heavy snowfall swept the west coast, with Seattle recording an unseasonable 9in of snow. On 2 January, Washington was struck by “thundersnow” storms that left five dead and 850,000 homes without power. And, conversely, extreme heat was recorded in southern states, with temperatures soaring to the mid-30s Celsius.
ENVIRONMENT
newmilfordspectrum.com

GREENWICH, CT
WTOP

PHOTOS: Encore! Snow blankets DC region again

Some years, the D.C. area sees little snow. The first week of 2022 has brought two snowstorms. While fewer flakes fell Friday compared to Monday’s record-breaking snowfall, the encore snow made for some delightfully wintry scenes. Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 43

PHOTO GALLERY: Snowy Friday in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Snow cascaded into Central Pennsylvania beginning Thursday evening. The snow fell consistently until daybreak Friday morning, creating quite a snowy scene for many across our area. Some saw up to 7 inches of snow, like in Valley Green, while lower totals were reported across other counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GreenwichTime

GREENWICH, CT
Westport News

GREENWICH, CT
Martinsville Bulletin

Ongoing list of snow preparations is getting useful

TODAY’S WORD is affluent. Example: Tisha always felt uncomfortable when she visited her her affluent cousins, but her sister loved to. THURSDAY’S WORD was ASMR. It is a tingling sensation or feeling of relaxation people get when hearing certain soft sounds or feeling light touch. Example: ASMR videos have been increasingly popular on YouTube.
ENVIRONMENT

