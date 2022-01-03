ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Don't Waste Your Money: Unexpected Amazon packages

pahomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is nothing like the thrill of an unexpected delivery at your front...

www.pahomepage.com

The Verge

Amazon driver was warned she’d be fired for returning with packages during a tornado

An Amazon delivery driver in Illinois was told to keep delivering packages after she reported hearing tornado sirens, with the dispatcher saying that the sirens were “just a warning.” According to a report by Bloomberg, which includes screenshots of the conversation, the driver was told that returning to the warehouse would be viewed as a route refusal, “which [would] ultimately end with you not having a job come tomorrow morning.”
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Eagle

Amazon Is Letting You Return Your Gifts/Packages Really Late This Year

This is simply a good reminder now that Christmas is over with. Earlier in the year, Amazon had announced that they will be extending their return date deadlines this holiday season. For the second year in a row, you can return anything that you bought after October 1, 2021 by the end of JANUARY 2022. It is important to note that the deadline has been extended, but WHAT you can actually return, has not changed.
INTERNET
NBC4 Columbus

Gift or scam? Unexpected Amazon deliveries

(WCMH) — Karen Baumann opened her front door the other day and wondered who had sent her a present. It was an Amazon Prime mailer with a fancy ink pen inside. “The first one to arrive was a pen, in a silver box, that looks to be a calligraphy pen,” Baumann said. But no one […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman sparks debate over her tip to make Amazon packages ship faster: ‘It pushed my order’

A woman has allegedly discovered a way to make her Amazon packages arrive even faster, and a mix of viewers are saying that this hack either does - or does not - work.In a video posted on TikTok last month, @prettylittlediy explained a way to change the delivery date of your order. First, she showed the Amazon app and clicked on one of her orders, a plaid skirt, that was expected to arrive on a Sunday. @prettylittlediy #greenscreenvideo #amazon #amazonprime #amazonfavorites #amazonshopping #amazonchristmas #amazonchristmasfinds #amazonchristmaslist #amazonholiday #amazonhack #lifehack #hack #hacks #tiktokhacks #tiktokhack #learnontikok #happyshopping #onlineshopping #onlineshoppinghack ♬ Sleigh Ride...
INTERNET
BGR.com

If you bought this at Amazon in the past year, there’s a recall you need to see

Fire hazard is the kind of safety issue that will generate product recalls, and we witnessed a few such actions recently. Amazon has a product of its own that poses a fire risk, so the retailer issued a recall for some of the AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses that it had been selling online for nearly a year. If you happen to be sleeping on one of the mattresses in the recall, you should take action immediately and contact Amazon to settle the matter.
AMAZON
NewsBreak
Amazon
lutherregister.news

Amazon Package Heist Solved?

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced it will have a news conference Wednesday morning related to an apparent crime scene in the heart of residential Luther. Authorities were on the scene most of Tuesday at 203 S. Birch, hauling out bags and bags of what might be stolen goods.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
CNET

14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Amazon worker asks people not to buy groceries from retail giant in viral TikTok video

An individual claiming to be an Amazon employee took to TikTok to beg shoppers to quit buying their food and drinks from the retail behemoth. A TikTok user with the handle @rxggiv sparked interest after they posted a video of themselves sorting packages at what appears to be an Amazon warehouse. A caption alongside the video asks consumers not to use Amazon for their grocery needs. "A little advice from an Amazon employee...[please] stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon," the video said. The TikTok user explained why they made the video in the comments. @rxggiv...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Verge

Alexa is nagging you more because Amazon knows you don’t care about its new features

If you regularly use an Alexa device, you’ve probably been upsold by Amazon’s assistant at some point. Ask Alexa to carry out some basic task like setting a timer, and it will finish its response with a cheery “By the way, did you know I could [insert feature you’ve never heard of here].” As highlighted in a recent report from Bloomberg, this is because Amazon knows that users aren’t really getting stuck into the full range of Alexa’s capabilities.
TECHNOLOGY
thetacomaledger.com

The Rocketbook: useful or a waste of money?

There are now many alternatives to paper notebooks, one of which is the Rocketbook. How well does it work and what are my opinions of it?. In recent years, as the world becomes more eco-conscious many companies have tried to help us move into a world with less paper and more technology. One of these companies is Rocketbook.
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

3 Privacy Settings You Should Change Right Now if You Got an Amazon Alexa Device for the Holidays

Amazon sells a lot of Alexa-enabled devices, especially around the holidays. That's partly because they're a convenient and affordable gift for someone who wants to listen to music or have something on their counter to ask about the weather. It's also because Amazon aggressively discounts its Echo speakers at this time of year to encourage even more people to jump on the smart speaker bandwagon.
RECIPES

