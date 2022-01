When looking for a used 1990s Toyota Pickup—one of the forefathers of the Toyota Tacoma, known for absurd ruggedness and reliability—it's not surprising to see examples with odometers at the 200,000 mile mark or more. These trucks were used hard and held onto for a long time. It's rare to see an example in good condition with 100,000 miles or less—and they carry a real premium. But 94 miles? That's a once or twice in a lifetime sort of thing.

