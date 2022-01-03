ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beshear: Omicron causing COVID test positivity rate to soar

By BRUCE SCHREINER, PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported almost 30,000 new COVID-19 cases last week, nearly twice the previous week's total as the omicron variant spurs a record test positivity rate, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. “Omicron has not only come to the commonwealth, it has hit us harder in...

