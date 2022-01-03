ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WATCH: Dog rescued from Colorado avalanche

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

COLORADO ( ABC4 ) – A pair of backcountry skiers rescued a dog that was buried in an avalanche in Colorado.

The skiers say that the dog, Apollo, had been trapped beneath several feet of snow for more than 20 minutes.

Reportedly, they almost gave up on the search, when one of them finally found a nose sticking out of the snow.

The skiers frantically started digging and rescued Apollo.

Remarkably, Apollo escaped a tragic fate and was okay.

Watch below:

