Ontario County, NY

Ontario County Public Health: 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago
HOPEWELL -- Ontario County Public Health is reporting 107 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death Monday.

On Sunday, 118 lab-confirmed cases were reported.

Of the new cases Jan. 3, 26 were people under the age of 18 and 76 recoveries were documented, health officials said.

A total of 641 positive home tests were reported but because they cannot be verified, they are not included in the positive case data, health officials said. Forty people are in the hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, 14,710 positive cases have been reported; 154 people have died and 13,562 people have recovered.

