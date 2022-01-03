ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor $36, give the gift of a subscription to a reader behind enemy lines. Specify the Prisoners’ Subscription Fund if you’d like your funds to cover the cost of mailing the paper to prisoners. Thousands are already on the mailing list – they write to us daily with messages like “The...

sfbayview.com

foodcontessa.com

In 2022, the IRS Will Be Sending Out a New Surprise Bonus of $5,200: Are You Eligible for the Program?

In 2022, the IRS will distribute $5,200 surprise payments to recipients across the United States, which will be a welcome respite. The end of the stimulus cheques has had an impact on low-income households’ financial status. Residents of the Navajo Tribe will get $2,000 in cheques, while kids will receive $600, according to Marca. The beginning of January will serve as a prelude to increased monetary aid for residents and their families.
SFGate

After California politician dies of COVID, a battle breaks out on her husband's Facebook page

Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, has died at age 46 after contracting COVID-19. Ben Chapman, chairman of the Greater Costa Mesa Republicans, tweeted Monday, “My heart is broken and I'm in tears. I lost a dear friend to Covid complications. I love you @KellyErnby! You’ve been nothing but an inspiration to many of us here in Orange County."
The Independent

Amazon workers arrested after thousands of packages discovered inside home

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in which investigators found a home filled to the brim with thousands of Amazon delivery packages.The Oklahoma county sheriff’s office, in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, Dinneris Matos Delgado, and Maikel Perez Laurencio.The three face 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement. Ms Delgado has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Meth).The theft was discovered after officials responded to an illegal dumping complaint in the area on 30 December last year.“When they arrived, deputies found...
The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
Atlanta Daily World

Black Man Sentenced To 1,823 Years Receives Pardon From Governor

A Hampton, Virginia Black man will be released from prison after getting a pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam in his 1,832-year prison sentence. In 2001, Lawrence Stephens was an 18-year-old homeless restaurant worker when he and a group of others pulled off a home invasion robbery –– in which his attorneys say no shots were fired and no one was injured. Stephens and others in the group were later arrested and tried in the York County Circuit Court for the crime.
Daily Mail

California court says widow can sue her candy maker employer after she caught COVID at work and gave it to her husband, 72, who was killed by the virus

A California court has upheld the lawsuit of an employer who claims she got COVID while working, and spread it to her 72-year-old husband, who later died of the virus. The California Court of Appeals, Second Appellate District, on Tuesday ruled that Matilde Ek can sue her employer, See's Candies, for damages - rejecting the candy maker's argument that she must file workers' compensation because her husband's death was 'derivative' of her workplace illness.
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
CBS News

California deputy district attorney who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID complications at age 46

Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
Rolling Stone

Man Allegedly Fabricated SpaceX Job Offer Then Dismembered Parents When They Discovered His ‘Web of Lies’

Like many Americans his age, 23-year-old Chandler Halderson spent the past year or so living at home with his parents. His father, Bart Halderson, and his mother, Krista Halderson, believed he was working remotely for a Wisconsin insurance company while finishing up his community college coursework from his room, according to authorities. His life appeared poised to head in a more promising direction, especially after Halderson announced in June 2021 that he’d been hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and would be moving to Florida later that month. His girlfriend planned to go with him. He told her he’d already rented...
HipHopDX.com

California Doctor Claims Eazy-E Gave HIV/AIDS To 2 Women He Treated: 'They Got Infected From Him'

The death of gangsta rap pioneer Eazy-E was the subject of his daughter Ebie’s 2021 documentary The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E. The film aimed to find an answer to the looming question: how did Eazy-E actually die? Over the years, conspiracy theorists have suggested he was injected with HIV/AIDS, didn’t have the disease at all or was killed in some other nefarious way.
mybasin.com

OREGON MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON AND ORDERED TO FORFEIT OVER $18 MILLION IN STOCK AND PROPERTIES AFTER STEALING MILLIONS IN COVID-RELIEF FUNDS

EUGENE, Ore.—An Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today after stealing millions of dollars in loans intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrew Aaron Lloyd, 51, of Lebanon, Oregon, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. Lloyd was also ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution and forfeit 25 properties and more than 15,000 shares of Tesla, Inc. stock seized by law enforcement.
