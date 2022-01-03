ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pedestrian killed in early morning hit-and-run

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nB2rr_0dbsgOD500

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A predawn hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Logan Heights Monday, authorities reported.

The victim, a man in his 60s, was walking in the 2000 block of Franklin Avenue when a vehicle struck him about 3:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the crash, the motorist continued driving and left the area, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately available.

Police have no description of the hit-and-run driver or the vehicle that struck the victim.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

