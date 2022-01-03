ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

COVID-19 cases continue climbing inside Dane Co. Jail; Nearly 16% of residents test positive

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — COVID-19 cases continue to rise among residents of the Dane County Jail as the average new case total also climbs in the county as a whole.

As of Monday, 92 of the jail’s 587 residents have tested positive for the virus, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said, representing 15.7% of the jail’s total population.

Schaffer said the jail is working to get rapid COVID-19 tests for everyone who is booked, “but we aren’t quite there yet.”

Currently, new residents are put in a 14-day process and are housed away from the general population, Schaffer said, a move the jail has done throughout the pandemic.

Last week, Public Health Madison & Dane County officials visited the jail and made a number of recommendations to slow the virus’ spread, including checking new residents for symptoms and offering vaccinations.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

