WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards lost to the Houston Rockets 114-111 on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena... There have been two game-winning threes hit in the final seconds in the last five days at Capital One Arena and the Wizards have been on the wrong end of them both times. DeMar DeRozan of the Bulls beat them from the corner on New Year's Day and then Kevin Porter Jr. hit a stepback triple over Raul Neto to lift the Rockets to an upset win on Wednesday.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO