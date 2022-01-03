ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Woman crawls to safety after tree falls on North Carolina home

By Jeff Reeves, Patrick Zarcone
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SU6az_0dbseyTT00

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham, N.C. woman said she had to crawl to get out of her home after a tree fell on it early Monday.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said she was in the bathroom when the tree came down on her home.

The woman told WNCN that she and her boyfriend didn’t feel comfortable staying in their home during the storms, so they spent the night sleeping in her car. The woman went back into her home on Monday morning to use the bathroom and that, she said, is when the tree came crashing down, just barely missing her.

The woman said she had to crawl under the tree to get out of her home.

Images show the home sustained damage after the tree sliced into it. The woman told WNCN that she doesn’t know how she’s going to fix the damage, or if it can even be fixed at all. The Red Cross will assist her with finding a place to sleep tonight.

The tree was knocked over as a storm system moved through the area Monday morning. Flooding, strong winds and heavy rains were forecast for central North Carolina.

