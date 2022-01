Don’t look now, but the Dallas Mavericks are on a four game winning streak and could possibly be on front end of an even big roll. When Luka Doncic went out with COVID last month, the Mavs finished December with a 2-3 record. The three losses included a seven point loss, four point loss and a one point loss. But once their All-star cleared COVID protocols, Dallas has gone on a little winning streak.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO