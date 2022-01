As the possibilities for data and analytics continue to rapidly transform industries, organizations are looking for the best starting point to begin leveraging their data as an asset. However, many companies are responding with disconnected, ad-hoc initiatives that do not return value or align with the organization’s overall strategic goals. This is where Onix’s practical framework for data modernization and the sophistication of Amazon Web Services (AWS) comes in: with Onix Analytics Modernization (OAM) and AWS , you can programmatically unlock the potential of your data to spur growth, surface insights, and reduce costs, no matter where you are on your analytics journey.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO