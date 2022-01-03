Photos: Storm wraps nation's capital in snowy blanket

JERSEY SHORE – Meteorologists said that the snow accumulation should slow to a stop this morning as the snowstorm moves out of our area. The National Weather Service had posted a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. for Ocean and Monmouth counties. But this doesn’t mean the weather is all clear.
GREENWICH — The residents of Greenwich woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday after more than 6 inches of snow fell overnight. Crews from the Highway Division of the Department of Public Works were out all day removing snow on 265 miles of the town’s public roadways, said Renee Wallace, communication specialist for the DPW.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A state of emergency is in effect for New Jersey for the snowstorm impacting the area, lasting until late Friday morning. Light snow started late Thursday night in Philadelphia’s north and west suburb.
Heavy bands of snow could drop up to 2 inches per hour in some spots.
Expect 1-3 inches north and west of Philadelphia, with 3-6 inches south of the I-95 corridor.
Philadelphia will likely end up right around the 3-inch mark depending on how quickly the snow begins to fall.
Roads will be snow-covered and slippery for the morning commute.
“If you can work remotely tomorrow or report later...
Winter weather threat prompts government, school closures; over 60 million under winter alerts. A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Some years, the D.C. area sees little snow. The first week of 2022 has brought two snowstorms. While fewer flakes fell Friday compared to Monday's record-breaking snowfall, the encore snow made for some delightfully wintry scenes.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Snow cascaded into Central Pennsylvania beginning Thursday evening. The snow fell consistently until daybreak Friday morning, creating quite a snowy scene for many across our area. Some saw up to 7 inches of snow, like in Valley Green, while lower totals were reported across other counties.
