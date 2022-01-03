As cannabis industry explodes, Boca Raton's ACS Labs wants patients to know what they’re smoking

The number of global "unicorns" – private companies valued at $1 billion or more – surpassed 1,000 for the first time in 2021. Nearly 600 companies reached unicorn status last year, averaging more than 10 a week, according to Crunchbase, a platform that collects data on private and public companies. More money than ever was directed to seed-, early- and late-stage startups in 2021, when global venture investment totaled $643 billion – up 92% year-over-year.

