New Orleans, LA

NOPD releases image of armed carjacking suspect in Gentilly

By Aaron S. Lee
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department released an image of a person they believe is a suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred in the Gentilly on the morning of New Year’s Eve.

According to the report, the incident occurred in the 6500 block of Marigny Street at 10;29 a.m. when the victims were driving away from their residence in their white 2019 Honda Accord when a small white vehicle (pictured below) blocked the victim’s car.

The NOPD is looking for the black hooded suspect in an armed carjacking investigation from New Year’s Eve. (Photo: NOPD)

An unknown male holding a handgun reportedly ran up the driveway and tapped on her window, demanding the victims exit the vehicle. The victims complied and the suspects fled in both vehicles.

The armed perpetrator was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans, and a mask, standing about 5’8” with a slim build.

‘He kind of stopped breathing’ – Unknown male found murdered on Michoud Blvd.

The stolen Honda bears a Louisiana license plate – 135CJU.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

