NOPD releases image of armed carjacking suspect in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department released an image of a person they believe is a suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred in the Gentilly on the morning of New Year’s Eve.
According to the report, the incident occurred in the 6500 block of Marigny Street at 10;29 a.m. when the victims were driving away from their residence in their white 2019 Honda Accord when a small white vehicle (pictured below) blocked the victim’s car.
An unknown male holding a handgun reportedly ran up the driveway and tapped on her window, demanding the victims exit the vehicle. The victims complied and the suspects fled in both vehicles.
The armed perpetrator was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans, and a mask, standing about 5’8” with a slim build.‘He kind of stopped breathing’ – Unknown male found murdered on Michoud Blvd.
The stolen Honda bears a Louisiana license plate – 135CJU.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0