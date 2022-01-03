ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford’s 24 hour emergency animal clinic closing during move

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5HBR_0dbsbPxD00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Animal Emergency Clinic of Rockford is moving from its Maray Drive location to a new spot on Spring Creek Road this week, and during the move, pet owners will have to take their pets to Janesville, Madison, Crystal Lake or Aurora.

Between January 5th and 7th, the clinic, located at 4636 Maray Drive, will be moving to a new facility at 7145 Spring Creek Road, across from Francesco’s Restaurant.

“We want to help spread the word about the move so that people can know to bring their pets to a new location after January 7 th , to be able to know about the service disruption and help alleviate stress,” the clinic said in an announcement.

According to a news release, “The move is needed due to the overwhelming amount of veterinary emergency and long-term care cases seen along with significant space issues in our current 20-year-old building.”

Other Rockford animal hospitals provide emergency services, but none operate 24 hours, 7 days a week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crystal Lake, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Janesville, IL
Rockford, IL
Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Madison, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford native loses everything in Colorado wildfire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native Danny Pace lost everything when his home in Louisville, Colorado was destroyed in a wildfire. “Everything is just ashes,” he said. “It was just… everything is gone. Still burning, even.” The wildfire, which began last Thursday, has destroyed nearly 1,000 homes. Firefighters worked to extinguish it as winds reaching […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport School District announces remote learning Friday due to COVID-related staff shortages

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport School District announced Friday that all of their schools will be taking an adaptive pause from in person learning for the day due to COVID-related staff shortages. The school district posted on their Facebook account that Friday is a virtual attendance day for students. Chromebooks were sent to students […]
FREEPORT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Weather#Emergency Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tips for a successful “Dry January”

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is almost a week into the new year, and some people are working on new health and fitness goals. For some, it is staying away from alcohol. Enter “Dry January.” Doctors with UW Health said that alcohol has been on a climbing during the pandemic, especially among women. Experts said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois making COVID-19 antiviral medicine available this month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that COVID-19 antiviral pills will be available in the state later this month. The pills, available as a prescription, can help prevent those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms from becoming severely ill. Both pills, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir, will need to be taken […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy