Rockford’s 24 hour emergency animal clinic closing during move

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Animal Emergency Clinic of Rockford is moving from its Maray Drive location to a new spot on Spring Creek Road this week, and during the move, pet owners will have to take their pets to Janesville, Madison, Crystal Lake or Aurora.

Between January 5th and 7th, the clinic, located at 4636 Maray Drive, will be moving to a new facility at 7145 Spring Creek Road, across from Francesco’s Restaurant.

“We want to help spread the word about the move so that people can know to bring their pets to a new location after January 7 th , to be able to know about the service disruption and help alleviate stress,” the clinic said in an announcement.

According to a news release, “The move is needed due to the overwhelming amount of veterinary emergency and long-term care cases seen along with significant space issues in our current 20-year-old building.”

Other Rockford animal hospitals provide emergency services, but none operate 24 hours, 7 days a week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.