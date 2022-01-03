Hancock man arrested for tampering with several vehicles in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Md. ( WDVM ) — 24-year-old Jason David Moore of Hancock was arrested on Sunday for tampering with several vehicles.

Police were called to South Centre St. for reports of a man going through an unlocked vehicle. After preliminary investigations and speaking with the victim, officers said Moore had been seen trying to get into other cars in the area.

Moore already had an active arrest warrant in his name issued by the Circuit Court of Allegany County. He was transported to Central Booking, where he is being held without bond.

