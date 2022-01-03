Packers placed three players on reserve/COVID-19 list
(WFRV) – The Packers announced on Monday afternoon that they have placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with other moves.
Dennis Kelly, Darnell Savage, and David Moore have been placed on the COVID-19 list. They’ve also activated Chauncey Rivers (reverts to the injured reserve) from the reserve/COVID-19 list and the team has released Elliott Fry from the practice squad.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.
Comments / 0