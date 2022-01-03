ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers placed three players on reserve/COVID-19 list

By Kyle Malzhan
 4 days ago

(WFRV) – The Packers announced on Monday afternoon that they have placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list along with other moves.

Dennis Kelly, Darnell Savage, and David Moore have been placed on the COVID-19 list. They’ve also activated Chauncey Rivers (reverts to the injured reserve) from the reserve/COVID-19 list and the team has released Elliott Fry from the practice squad.

