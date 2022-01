Consumer Sentiment Index improves 4.7 percent in December but still down 12.5 percent year-on-year. The Consumer Sentiment Index improved in December, rising 4.7 percent from November but still down 12.5 percent year-on-year. The uptick was primarily due to significant gains among households with incomes in the bottom third of the distribution. Indeed, the bottom third expected their incomes to rise during the year ahead by 2.8%, up from 1.8% last December, and the highest level since 2.9% was recorded in 1999. Confidence and spending are likely to be depressed in January, but it is too early to know the eventual impact of Omicron on the economy.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO