Man sentenced to serve time in prison for stabbing, killing man in GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for stabbing and killing someone at a Grand Rapids home.
Lamont Plair , 54, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 35 years and a maximum of 60 years, court records show. He was credited for 723 days served.
Plair was found guilty in December of a charge of second degree murder and a charge of habitual offender, after he stabbed and killed 55-year-old Tracy “Tree Rider” Hunter on Jan. 12, 2020.
Hunter’s death was the third homicide in what ended up being Grand Rapids’ most violent year . The city reported a record 38 homicides in 2020.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 1