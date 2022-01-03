Man sentenced to serve time in prison for stabbing, killing man in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for stabbing and killing someone at a Grand Rapids home.

Lamont Plair , 54, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 35 years and a maximum of 60 years, court records show. He was credited for 723 days served.

Plair was found guilty in December of a charge of second degree murder and a charge of habitual offender, after he stabbed and killed 55-year-old Tracy “Tree Rider” Hunter on Jan. 12, 2020.

Hunter’s death was the third homicide in what ended up being Grand Rapids’ most violent year . The city reported a record 38 homicides in 2020.

