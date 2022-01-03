ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man sentenced to serve time in prison for stabbing, killing man in GR

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yj94J_0dbsYijf00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison for stabbing and killing someone at a Grand Rapids home.

Lamont Plair , 54, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 35 years and a maximum of 60 years, court records show. He was credited for 723 days served.

Plair was found guilty in December of a charge of second degree murder and a charge of habitual offender, after he stabbed and killed 55-year-old Tracy “Tree Rider” Hunter on Jan. 12, 2020.

Hunter’s death was the third homicide in what ended up being Grand Rapids’ most violent year . The city reported a record 38 homicides in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Weather#Homicides#Nexstar Media Inc
WOOD TV8

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy