World No. 3 Alexander Zverev said he would never say a bad word about Novak Djokovic but admitted he doesn't know much so he can't defend him in this situation. Djokovic announced on Tuesday he was granted a medical exemption for the Australian Open and on January 5 he landed in Melbourne Djokovic was detained at the Melbourne Airport for nine hours before being told that his visa was cancelled and to leave the country.

TENNIS ・ 8 HOURS AGO