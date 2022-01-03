ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Opelousas Police looking for armed robbery suspect

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11USIu_0dbsXsHU00

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police need the public’s help finding someone suspected of armed robbery of a Game Stop on Creswell Ln.

According to Opelousas Police, the robbery occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. The suspect is described as a large build, black male, armed with a handgun. Investigators say the suspect appears to have the same body as the suspect involved in a recent Game Stop robbery in Lafayette. Opelousas Police investigators will be coordinating with area agencies to see if there are other similarities.

Lafayette police, sheriff announce joint gun violence task force for 2022

Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to these robberies or information related to the pictured person to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com

You can also provide information through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile app.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Vehicle crashes into Opelousas Chase Bank

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A vehicle crashed into the Opelousas Chase Bank on Union St. Friday afternoon after it was cut off in traffic, forcing it off the roadway. No injuries were reported. Opelousas Police Chief McLendon said the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrived at the scene at around 4:30 p.m. to respond to the […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

One person shot in Lafayette, police say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating after one person was shot in on South Magnolia Street. The shooting happened Dec. 26 in the 1100 block of South Magnolia Street, police said. When police arrived, they found a victim with a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime Stoppers#Opelousas Police#P3
KLFY News 10

IPSO: Man reported missing, last seen in Loreauville area

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Karlyon Michael, 55, was last seen on Jan. 5 at around 5:30 p.m. in the Daspit Rd. area near Loreauville. Michael was wearing an orange and black coat, blue jeans and blue shoes.  […]
LOREAUVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette Police release new information on vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Through surveillance video located from the area, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has released further information about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run fatality that occurred on January 2, 2022. The vehicle is described as a 2013-2016 white Ford Fusion with right front-end damage. According to Lafayette Police, the crash occurred […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Mother, son arrested on illegal possession of firearm charge

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A mother and son were arrested after a traffic stop revealed that they were illegally in possession of a firearm, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO). Rachael Touchet, 46, of Roanoke, and Chad Touchet, 21, of Lake Charles were both charged with possession of a firearm […]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Lead investigator in Ronald Greene case retires

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— A new development in the Ronald Greene case has surfaced today and its not one that’s expected. Ronald Greene died in the custody of Louisiana State Police in Monroe in 2019 and two troopers have already been charged with attempting to cover it up. Today we learn Louisiana State Police’s lead investigator […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Suspended Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin will return to department with new title

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) -– Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin, who had been suspended with pay following allegations of sexual misconduct, will return to the department under a new title. According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, Major Monte Potier will remain in command of the Lafayette Police Department until a permanent Chief of Police is appointed. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana DOJ investigating alleged use of racial slur in Evangeline Parish school board meeting

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating allegations of a man being called a racial slur at an Evangeline Parish School Board meeting in late December, according to a press release from Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office. Arthur Sampson, Jr. of Ville Platte, said that at an Evangeline Parish […]
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy