The Tampa Bay Lightning are about to get a major boost: star forward Nikita Kucherov is returning to the ice Thursday to play for the first time since October. Kuch missed 32 games due to a lower body injury, yet the Bolts find themselves at the top of the standings even after all that time. Just imagine what they can do now that the man who led the team in points last postseason is back.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO