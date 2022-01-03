ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Center Street Bridge closed in the Flats for rehabilitation; not reopening for months

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TZtl_0dbsXKi800

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Drivers beware, a swing bridge in the Flats is now closed for rehabilitation and won’t reopen for months.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said starting Monday the red Center Street Bridge over the Cuyahoga River is closing through October and isn’t expected to be completely repaired until November of this year.

3 teens taken to hospital after shooting in Cleveland

Those looking to quickly drive between the east and west sides of the Flats (between Merwin Avenue and Riverbed Street) are going to have to take a detour through Cleveland, which ODOT has slated as Main Avenue to West 25th Street to Columbus Road and vice versa.

In general, drivers should plan ahead before making their way through the Flats.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Criminal complaint filed against property manager after Lakewood parking garage collapse

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Criminal complaints have been filed after the underground parking garage at Marine Towers West in Lakewood collapsed last month. Search crews worked for hours to remove debris and more than a dozen crushed vehicles from the two-level underground garage that suddenly […]
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Street#The Flats#Odot#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Prone to use alternate heat source to warm home during winter months? State fire officials issue warning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) –Winter weather is here and so are the dangers of using alternative heat to warm your home. More than half of all home heating fires occur in winter months according to the State Fire Marshal’s office, so officials are urging Ohioans to stay safe with these reminders: Alternative heat sources need their space. Keep anything combustible […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Carjackings on the rise: How to stay safe

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Carjackings have become a prevalent crime in Northeast Ohio. Last year there were 433 carjackings in the city of Cleveland. Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was murdered in a carjacking on New Year’s Eve. In December there was a series of carjackings in Little Italy. Lakewood Police investigated multiple armed […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘So excited’: Boston Mills Ski Resort kicks off winter season by frosting over grassy hills

PENNINSULA, Ohio (WJW) – It’s snow-making time at Boston Mills Ski Resort. “Honestly, so excited,” said General Manager Jake Campbell. “We get such short windows of actually good temperatures to make snow. Our teams worked overnight, as hard as they can at getting these places open so just really excited to welcome our guests back and […]
LIFESTYLE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy