ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Nagy hopes Fields can start Bears' season finale

By Larry Mayer
chicagobears
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach Matt Nagy spoke to the media via Zoom Monday, one day after the Bears recorded their second straight win with a 29-3 drubbing of the Giants at Soldier Field. Here are three things we learned from the session:. (1) Nagy hopes that rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be...

www.chicagobears.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Matt Nagy announces starting quarterback for Chicago Bears last game

With the Chicago Bears season coming to a close there is not much left to get out of this team. The head coach will let go soon, and the roster will start to shape into a different direction as the days go by. Still, the future is all about Justin Fields, so if he is healthy, every snap against NFL competition could be a valuable learning experience for the rookie.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears told Nagy he won't return next season

For the first time, we have a report that says Matt Nagy knows this Sunday will be his last as the head coach of the Bears. On Wednesday morning, Boomer Esiason reported that Nagy has been told he will not be retained for the 2022 season. “He knows he’s not...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
abc17news.com

Bears’ Nagy says he hasn’t been told finale is it for him

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy insists he has not been informed by his bosses that the season finale at Minnesota will be his last game leading the team. Nagy could be on his way out after four seasons with the Bears owning a 6-10 record heading into Sunday’s game. If he is, that would end a run that started on a promising note. The Bears won the division at 12-4 in 2018. But they declined after that. Nagy expects rookie quarterback Justin Fields to start against the Vikings after missing the past two games because of an ankle injury.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Chicago

Matt Nagy Expects Justin Fields to Start Vs. Vikings

Matt Nagy expects Fields to start vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears expect Justin Fields to start this Sunday in the team’s final game of the season. Earlier in the week Matt Nagy said the team needed to wait until Wednesday to assess how much Fields’ ankle injury had improved before giving a clearer picture on his status for the Vikings game. On Wednesday, Nagy said that not only did he expect Fields to start in Week 18, he expected him to practice in full to start the week.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears to start QB Andy Dalton vs. Vikings in what is likely coach Matt Nagy’s final game

In Matt Nagy’s presumed final game as Bears coach, he’ll have the quarterback he wanted all along. Andy Dalton will start Sunday against the Vikings after rookie Justin Fields tested positive for the coronavirus. So instead of seeing if Fields, the future of the franchise, can take another meaningful step forward, the Bears are forced to play a 34-year-old who’s about to become a free agent.
NFL
chicagobears

Injury Update: Dalton to start in place of Fields

With rookie quarterback ﻿Justin Fields﻿ still on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ will start Sunday's season finale in Minnesota, with ﻿Nick Foles﻿ serving as the backup. The Bears were planning to start Fields against the Vikings. After...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Buccaneers#American Football#Giants#Ohio State
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy