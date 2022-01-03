OCPS reinstates mask requirement for all adults

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Public Schools is reinstating its mask requirement for all adults including employees, visitors and vendors, Superintendent Barbara Jenkins announced Monday.

“As a result of the significant increase in positivity rate, and in an effort to protect our workforce, I have determined that all adults including employees, visitors and vendors, will be required to wear a face mask in OCPS buildings and vehicles through the month of January,” Jenkins tweeted.

Masks will remain strongly encouraged for all students.

Parents may choose to keep their children home due to health concerns, according to a message from the school district. The absence will be marked excused if the student keeps up with their assignments.

Parents who decide to keep their children home should reach out to their child’s teacher for assignments.

