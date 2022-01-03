ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Olin Park holiday lights to go out following ‘immense’ year for event

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046P84_0dbsWtqK00

MADISON, Wis. — The Olin Park lights will be gone for the season at dawn, or approximately 4 a.m., on Tuesday.

Electricians with IBEW Local 159 worked to install the lights in November and will be taking them down on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Organizers for the Holiday Fantasy in Lights at Olin Park said they saw “immense traffic” for the annual tradition this year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lake Mendota officially freezes over for winter season

MADISON, Wis. — Lake Mendota has officially frozen over for the season. That’s according to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office, which said Dane County’s largest lake officially froze over early Friday morning. The Jan. 7 ice-on date was 23 days shy of Lake Mendota’s latest ice-on date. That record was set Jan. 30, 1932. The Climatology Office requires ice to...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

PHMDC expanding testing hours at South Park Street clinic

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison and Dane County is expanding COVID-19 testing hours at its South Park Street clinic. From Tuesday to Sunday, the clinic will now be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The expansion opens up 216 additional appointments per day, including Tuesday. By opening on Sunday, the clinic created 648 additional appointments. In total, 1,728...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Lights#Ibew Local#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy