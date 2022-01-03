ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Glennon injury clears path for Jake Fromm to start NY Giants’ finale

By Matt Lombardo
Cover picture for the articleThe NY Giants will turn to Jake Fromm, to make his second career start, after Mike Glennon injured his wrist in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. Jake Fromm will make his second start of the start of the season, in the...

Fromm likely getting a second start at QB with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jake Fromm is likely going to get his second NFL start. The former Georgia product has to hope it will be a lot better than his first less than two weeks ago against Philadelphia. Fromm threw for 25 yards in two-plus quarters before being benched in the loss. While coach Joe Judge has not announced a starter for Sunday’s finale against Washington, Fromm is the obvious choice for New York. Mike Glennon is out with a wrist injury after being hurt Sunday. The only other healthy quarterback on the team is Brian Lewerke of the practice squad.
