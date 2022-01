This week's Athlete of the Week is one of the seniors at the heart of a culture shift on the hardwood at Ponte Vedra: shooting guard J.T. Kelly. Kelly has the Sharks off to a solid start to this season, as they look to build off their 22-5 campaign a season ago. He is averaging 11 points per game. His love of hoops and passion for Ponte Vedra High School were re-invigorated two years ago when the Sharks hired Kevin Whirty as head coach.

