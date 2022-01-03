ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ralph Macchio Still Doesn't Like 'The Karate Kid Part III', But Is Proud of Its Influence on 'Cobra Kai'

By Rachel Leishman
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Macchio was part of many of our childhoods growing up with his role as Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, and of course, The Karate Kid Part III. Throughout the years, Macchio hasn't been the kindest to his work on Part III in public and...

collider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cosmopolitan

Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Do Ralph Macchio and William Zabka Know Karate in Real Life?

‘The Karate Kid’ is one of the most iconic films of the 1980s. It not only went to become a timeless classic but also had a pivotal role in people’s renewed interest in karate. The sequel series ‘Cobra Kai,’ after its premiere in May 2018, heralded a resurgence of popularity of the original movie and reintroduced Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to a whole new generation of audience. In ‘The Karate Kid’ franchise, their characters are accomplished martial artists and karate practitioners. If you are wondering whether Macchio and Zabka also know karate in real life, we got you covered.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
William Zabka
K945

The Coolest ‘Karate Kid’ Easter Eggs in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The following post contains SPOILERS for Cobra Kai Season 4. It’s meant to be read after you’ve watched the new season, which is now streaming on Netflix. One of the most impressive things about Cobra Kai throughout its run on YouTube and Netflix is the way it’s been able to take some of the most outlandish or downright silly aspects of The Karate Kid franchise and mine them for drama, humor, and even pathos. Season 4 of Cobra Kai takes the single most outlandish and silly chapter in the series — 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III — and does just that. It transforms elements of one of the goofiest movies of the 1980s into an epic saga of loyalty, betrayal, passion, and heartache — with a little karate in it.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Cobra Kai Season 4 fixes a major problem with the Netflix karate series

Watching Cobra Kai requires a unique type of suspended disbelief. The karate being performed is technically possible ( unlike Marvel or The Matrix, no one has superpowers here). but the idea that scrawny high school students are the ones doing the flying kicks and throwing each other through windows feels unlikely at best.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

The Ultimate List of Every 'Karate Kid' Character Who Came Back for 'Cobra Kai'

Cobra Kai is finally back for season 4, and that means more familiar faces are coming back to The Karate Kid world and shaking things up for our favorite senseis. Over its entire run, Cobra Kai has kept fans of the original film series on their toes with fun cameos. And yes, they get the exact same actors from the trilogy to return and reprise their roles. Considering how many years have passed, it's kinda nice to see all of them together again for a project that changed their lives! But with how far the show has come, it can be tough to keep up with everyone who has made an appearance. Here is every single character and actor from The Karate Kid that came back for Cobra Kai.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karate Kid
Decider.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Ending Explained: What’s Next For Miguel, Kreese, Robby, and Karate in the Valley?

*** Does an article titled “Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending Explained” contain spoilers? You bet your newly won All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament trophy it does! ***. The fourth season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai is in the books. I laughed, I cried, I rewatched the Johnny Lawrence training montage from Episode 5 (“Match Point”) a couple hundred times. You know, normal Cobra Kai stuff. Before we get into what could potentially happen in Season 5, here’s a brief summary of the Cobra Kai Season 4 finale: “The Rise.”
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

How ‘Cobra Kai’ Resurrected ‘Karate Kid Part III’ Villain Terry Silver After a 32-Year Absence

By any objective measure, The Karate Kid Part III is a terrible movie. The 1989 box-office flop centers around a demented toxic-waste mogul, Terry Silver, who decides to rig a teenage karate tournament and torment Mr. Miyagi and a college-age Daniel La Russo for no coherent reason. “The Karate Kid Part III is one film too many,” read the L.A. Times review in a typical pan. “It is a disaster of the most uninspired contrivances.”
MOVIES
TVLine

Cobra Kai EPs Detail the Return of Karate Kid Part III Baddie Terry Silver: 'The Stakes Have Never Been Higher'

It remains to be seen whether Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso’s newfound partnership will be able to defeat the nefarious John Kreese. But with Cobra Kai‘s staple villain getting backup of his own, the road to victory is going to be rockier than ever. In last year’s Season 3 finale, Kreese made a phone call to an ominous colleague from his past who we now know was none other than Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), a former pal from his military days who became one of the original co-founders of Cobra Kai. In the upcoming fourth season (all 10 episodes premiere...
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Ralph Macchio On Why He Can’t See Jackie Chan In Cobra Kai

No Jackie Chan in Cobra Kai? Cobra Kai is great, and that’s an understatement! If you have seen it then you know what I am talking about. If not, what are you waiting for? Sure, it is cheesy at times, but so are the films. Mix that aspect with cameos from the original films giving us all the nostalgic feels, a damn fun storyline, and you have a success!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Walter Hauser Was Late to His Own ‘Cobra Kai’ Pitch Meeting Because He Was Binging the Series

[This story contains spoilers for Cobra Kai season four.] Stingray is back — and Cobra Kai fans could not be more delighted. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series dropped on New Year’s Eve and is already among the top titles on the platform globally, per Netflix’s own metrics. With the new season comes the return of fan-favorite Raymond, aka Stingray — played by award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser — an eccentric goof who just wants to be in with the popular karate crowd, despite being far older and fairly out of place. Introduced in Cobra Kai season two, Stingray was absent...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: 2 Popular Characters Win All Valley Karate Tournament in Season Finale

Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers ahead. The fourth season of Cobra Kai is all about the All Valley Karate Tournament, and there were some major changes to the event. For the first time in its history, the tournament added a girls champion and a grand champion for one dojo. And when it was all said and done, Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) became the boys' champion, and Tory (Peyton List) won the girls' side.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Cobra Kai Has Grown Beyond The Karate Kid

Season four of Cobra Kai is almost here and it’s past time to recap and mention how much the story has changed and evolved over the past three seasons. When the mention of the show first came to YouTube it was a bit of a shock, not to mention a nice surprise since the chance to get back into the action with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso felt almost too good to be true. Things only got better though when people were able to see that there was a definite reason why Johnny’s life wasn’t perfect, and why he was so aggressive. But as of now, the source material for the main story is coming close to being used up as season four is bringing back Terry Silver, and will be reviewing the final chapter of The Karate Kid before finally passing the torch to the next generation. There’s plenty that we can go over when talking about the last three seasons, not the least of which is going to be the story of Johnny and Daniel, and how they’ve at least started to see the similarities in one another thanks to their interactions, and thanks to Allie, who came back in the third season.
TV SERIES
KTVB

'Cobra Kai': Inside Thomas Ian Griffith's Return to the 'Karate Kid' Franchise in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season four of Cobra Kai got a lot more villainous thanks to Thomas Ian Griffith’s return as Terry Silver, a Vietnam War veteran and wealthy businessman who originally founded the titular dojo. Like many stars of the film franchise, the actor reprised his role, which he originated 32 years prior in 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III, for the Emmy-nominated Netflix series.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy