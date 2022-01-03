ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCarthy Doesn't Plan to Rest Cowboys Starters Saturday Against the Eagles

By Frank Heinz
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said they'll play to win their final regular-season game on Saturday, even though a win will likely have little impact on playoff seeding without a little help. According to Michael Gehlken, Cowboys reporter for the Dallas Morning News, McCarthy said they're going to...

