What was once an all-Swedish team in EMEA, Guild Esports will now be fielding an international roster for VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) 2022. The side follows several other European teams who have opted to go global for this year’s competitive campaign. Guild has added three new players to its roster to compete alongside the core duo of Leo Jannesson and Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel, and they’ll be hoping to make a splash in the pro VALORANT scene for 2022.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 40 MINUTES AGO