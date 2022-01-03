VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Visitation Update 12/23/21

Kingwood, WV (December 21, 2021) – Ellen Bryner, MSHEd, BSN, of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses. This is the first DAISY Award presented at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. Awarded to nurses quarterly across Mon Health System, The DAISY Award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the superhuman efforts nurses perform every day. The nomination submitted from one of Bryner’s patients read: “Many of the Covid+ patients do not realize how sick they are and that when they feel better, it is because of the work the nursing staff is doing to keep them alive. There was a patient in the ICU with COVID pneumonia, and she took care of this patient for days. During the patient’s stay, she continued to care for him every day and she worked with the utmost compassion and care. She sits with her patients and listens to them, even when her workload is huge. She jumps in to help staff by pulling meds, cleaning rooms, and answering call lights.” The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super- human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.” Bryner has worked at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital since 2016 and has been in the nursing field for 29 years. “The patients are what truly make nursing worth it for me. During my career, I’ve spent time in desk roles, but being on the floor is what truly makes it worthwhile for me. I’ve always gravitated back to the floor because that’s where I truly feel most at home.” Bryner said.

