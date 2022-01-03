ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Visitation Update 12/23/21

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the unprecedented surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) will adopt revised visiting policies on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Adult inpatients are limited to one adult visitor per day. Please understand we are in a fluid situation with the rapid increase of...

