Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis County has record daily COVID-19 infections

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials say St. Louis County is reporting record-high numbers of new daily COVID-19 infections and St. Louis-area hospitals are treating more...

FOX 2

St. Louis County to open new COVID testing site Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – As COVID cases continue rising to record levels, the St. Louis County Health Department will soon open another COVID testing site. During a morning briefing, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the new site is in response to the very high demand for COVID tests. St. Louis County is […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
What is Omicron’s impact on reaching herd immunity?

ST. LOUIS – With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant through St. Louis and beyond, are we any closer to reaching herd immunity and transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic? An infectious disease expert says there is reason to hope, but it is still too early to know.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Soulard Mardi Gras 2022: vaccine and mask protocols you need to know

ST. LOUIS–Mardi Gras season has arrived in 2022 and with it, new requirements for COVID-19 protocols, Soulard Mardi Gras event organizers have announced. “All guests at indoor events will be required for entry to either 1) provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination via a print or digital version of an official government-issued COVID-19 vaccination card listing the guest’s name and date the last dose was administered, or 2) a print or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional with 72 hours of entry, which includes the guest’s name and date the last test was administered. A photo ID will also be required to match and confirm vaccination and testing information with the guest’s identity.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Saint Louis, MO
