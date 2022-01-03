St. Louis County has record daily COVID-19 infections

ST. LOUIS–Mardi Gras season has arrived in 2022 and with it, new requirements for COVID-19 protocols, Soulard Mardi Gras event organizers have announced. “All guests at indoor events will be required for entry to either 1) provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination via a print or digital version of an official government-issued COVID-19 vaccination card listing the guest’s name and date the last dose was administered, or 2) a print or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional with 72 hours of entry, which includes the guest’s name and date the last test was administered. A photo ID will also be required to match and confirm vaccination and testing information with the guest’s identity.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO