Lockport, NY

Acting to help curtail Covid is a civic duty

By Steven Cotten Commentary
Lockport Union-Sun
 4 days ago

This is written in response to the letter published on December 30th promoting a “Different Approach to Covid” which concluded “It’s time for us to be more open to alternatives other than just the jab and to move away from these useless, freedom robbing mandates.”....

www.lockportjournal.com

Times-Leader

COVID Guard duty

Last week, members of the Ohio National Guard found out they were getting a deployment for Christmas. Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was mobilizing 1,050 members to hospitals across the state where help is needed in tackling COVID-related staffing shortages. According to Axios, more than 4,700 people were hospitalized in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Illinois Acts to Address COVID Booster Demands

Governor JB Pritzker has announced plans to surge booster and vaccination clinics across the state to meet the increased demand driven by the Omicron variant…. {Audio: ‘’To get more shots in arms we are coordinating with local health departments expanding capacity by assisting them with surge staffing to help administer the vaccinations. We are more than doubling personnel by adding at least 100 people to regional sites administering vaccinations, preparing vaccine doses for clinic personnel, and doing data entry.’’}
ILLINOIS STATE
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Monoclonal treatment site is appointment-only

BREVARD COUNTY – An appointment is required for individuals seeking COVID-19 monoclonal treatment therapy available at Rockledge City Center. Reminder: Treatments are appointment-only and available only to those who are COVID-19 positive and show proof of a COVID-positive test result. Monoclonal treatment is available through a private contractor, CDR...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Lockport, NY
Health
City
Lockport, NY
Lockport, NY
Government
kmaland.com

Shen board acts on OSHA COVID vaccine mandates

(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s School District is the latest to implement requirements for employee COVID-19 vaccinations. Following a special meeting late Tuesday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board by a 4-to-1 vote approved a resolution implementing emergency temporary board policies for vaccinations, as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for entities with more than 100 employees. Board members also unanimously approved an additional resolution stating the policies are pending a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on OSHA’s vaccine mandates, which could come as early as Friday. Back in December, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the mandates struck down by a lower court a month earlier. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson told the board the district—like other large employers—faced a deadline of next Monday to implement the vaccine policies, regardless of the High Court’s hearing on the matter later this week.
SHENANDOAH, IA
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lockport Union-Sun

Counties find state mask mandate hard to enforce

Local counties wanting to uphold Gov. Kathy Hochul’s indoor mask mandate for businesses are finding it hard to do so, and county leaders say enforcing that mandate is impossible with such small public health departments. The state has now put the responsibility of enforcing this mandate on county public...
EDUCATION
247wallst.com

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 48,982,600 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 14,972 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 6,013 to as high as 21,758, depending on the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Courier & Press

Rapid COVID-19 testing curtailed in some state and local sites

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Citing high demand and short supply, Indiana is reducing COVID-19 rapid testing at state and local health department sites effective immediately. The change does not affect the Vanderburgh County Health Department, which offers no COVID-19 testing. Gibson and Warrick County health departments do not offer rapid testing. The Posey County Health Department does offer it by appointment. ...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE

