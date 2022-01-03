ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Outside - 1/2/22

wyso.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:. Listen to Evan...

www.wyso.org

wyso.org

Excursions - 1/6/22

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Excursions, hosted by Evan Miller:. Editor's Note: Today's edition of Excursions is partially truncated due to live broadcasting of NPR News Special Coverage. For a detailed playlist,...
MUSIC
wyso.org

Alpha Rhythms - 1/2/22

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Alpha Rhythms, hosted by Juliet Fromholt:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Juliet every Sunday night, 8-11PM...
MUSIC
wyso.org

Behind the Groove - 1/6/22

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Behind The Groove, hosted by Radio Basim:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Radio Basim every Thursday...
DAYTON, OH
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
MUSIC
Deadline

Orlando Bloom Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom for representation. The globally recognized actor has been a part of two of the largest film franchises of all time and recently was seen in the independent feature Retaliation. He also recently starred in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which chronicles the true story of 53 U.S. soldiers who battled a force of 400 enemy insurgents in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The film was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 best independent films in 2020 and received a 2021 Critics Choice Super...
CELEBRITIES
illinoisnewsnow.com

Sunday Morning Time Warp 1/2/22

Sunday mornings from 8-10, Planet 93.9 plays two hours of Classic Alternative. It’s our Sunday Morning Time Warp. If 8am on a Sunday seems WAY too early to listen, you can always listen to the most recent episode on demand as a podcast on the Planet 93.9 Mobile App.
MUSIC
Deadline

WME Signs Jerrod Carmichael, Ari Katcher And Ryan Welch

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed creator, stand-up comedian, director, producer and actor Jerrod Carmichael, and creators and producers Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. Carmichael most recently directed and starred in On the Count of Three, which Katcher and Welch wrote. The film premiered to rave reviews at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and will be released this spring through UAR/MGM. He is next set to star in the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film Poor Things and will also be filming his third HBO special, a collaboration with Bo Burnham. Best known for starring in and producing the NBC series The Carmichael Show, the multi-talented...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 2/1/22: Adult Swim

Premieres: Midnight ET/PT, check your local listings. Frustrated that no one believes her theory about Black Lotus, Officer Davis lands in hot water while presenting her findings to the department.
TV SERIES
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Smile, Featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, Drop Debut Single

The Smile, a new group with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet’s Tom Skinner, have released their debut single, “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” The song was produced by longtime Radiohead associate Nigel Godrich and was first aired during the group’s secret show as part of last year’s Glastonbury event, Live at Worthy Farm. The Smile will play three consecutive live shows within a 24-hour period at Magazine London on the 29 and 30 January. Performing to a seated audience in the round, the three shows will also be broadcast in real time via livestream. According...
MUSIC
Variety

Ariana DeBose to Host First ‘SNL’ of 2022, Roddy Ricch Set as Musical Guest

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose will make her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Jan. 15, the NBC sketch show’s first installment of the new year. When Tony Award and Critics Choice Award nominee DeBose, who plays Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic movie, takes the Studio 8H stage as emcee in a little over a week, she will be joined by Roddy Ricch, who will appear on “Saturday Night Live” for the first time as musical guest. Multi-platinum artist Ricch will be promoting his sophomore album “Live Life Fast,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Minnesota

Bon Jovi To Perform At Xcel Energy Center In April

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi is getting back on the road again this spring, with a stop scheduled in St. Paul. On Friday, Xcel Energy Center announced that the show is slated for April 3. Tickets will go on sale for most markets on Jan. 14. Jon Bon Jovi and the band spent much of the last two years recording and releasing new music. The “2020” album was one of the most critically acclaimed releases that year, the band said, citing USA Today’s and the Associated Press’ rave reviews. It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022 “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a release. Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Variety

‘1883’ Casts Rita Wilson in Guest Starring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Rita Wilson is set to guest star on “1883” at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned exclusively. Wilson will appear in an upcoming episode of the “Yellowstone” prequel series in the role of Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch. Wilson’s role on the show makes her the second member of her household to appear on the series. Her husband, Tom Hanks, appeared in Episode 2 of the show in the role of U.S. Civil War General George Meade. Wilson’s other recent TV roles include “Pitch,” “Girls” and “The Good Wife.” She is also known for...
TV & VIDEOS

