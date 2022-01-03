ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Abarth SP 1000 factory restomod entering very limited production

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May 2021, Abarth created a one-off roadster to celebrate the brand's racing history, called the Alfa Romeo Abarth 1000. Based on the Alfa Romeo 4C Spider, this was a factory-made callback to the 1966 Fiat Abarth 1000 Sport Prototipo, a highly successful competition car designed for gentlemen racers who wanted...

www.autoblog.com

CarBuzz.com

McLaren's Latest Supercar Delayed (Again)

The McLaren Artura is a big deal for the UK supercar company. It's the firm's second-ever plug-in hybrid model, the first being the legendary and long discontinued P1. That technology is now available on McLaren's so-called entry-level model. Unfortunately, the Artura has been delayed yet again. McLaren initially promised Artura deliveries would get underway in the third quarter of 2021. That didn't happen. Now, McLaren says customer cars won't arrive until July 2022 due to the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.
CARS
AFP

Chrysler brand to become all-electric in 2028

Chrysler, an iconic American auto brand, plans to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2028, the company now owned by Stellantis announced Wednesday. "The Chrysler Airflow Concept represents the future direction of the Chrysler brand, providing a peek at the dynamic design, advanced technologies and seamless connectivity that will characterize the full-electric portfolio we plan to reach by 2028," said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. While Wednesday's announcement only concerns the Chrysler brand, parent company Stellantis previously announced plans to investment 30 billion euros in electrification and software through 2025.
CARS
Autoblog

2023 BMW iX M60 boosts on up to 610 hp and 811 lb-ft

The BMW iX xDrive50 isn't exactly slow with 516 horsepower on tap. That's just not enough for some people, though, so the German brand has added the 2023 BMW iX M60 with a maximum output of 610 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. The power increase does seem to be...
CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alfa Romeo 4c#Design#Fiat#Vehicles#Auto Italia#Fca Heritage#4c
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: The Mercedes-Benz X-Class, Nissan Luxe

Sort of like the Cimarron we covered in our last edition of Abandoned History a couple of months ago, today’s vehicle is pretending to be more than it is. It’s the luxury X-Class truck Mercedes-Benz sold in markets outside the USA. Can you tell what it actually is?
CARS
Autoblog

BMW yoke-like steering wheel patent unearthed, is bonkers

BMW has filed a patent application for a new type of steering "wheel." The closest word in the English language we have for something like this is "yoke," but that doesn't really described the full insanity of the design. BMW calls it a steering "handle," but a more accurate description would be something like two handles that will make the operator look like they're using a Stairmaster.
CARS
Autoblog

Gordon Murray Automotive's next supercar teased

Gordon Murray Automotive has posted to social media a teaser of its next supercar. It will be the second car to emerge from the company founded by the legendary race car engineer who created the McLaren F1. The follow-up to the incredible T.50 and T.50s is scheduled for a release in three weeks. So far all we have is a name, the T.33, which the teaser shows us as an emblem in yellow.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

VW ID.Buzz electric van finally has a production date

Yes, you read that right, we finally know when the production version of the ID.Buzz electric van concept will be revealed. It's going to be shown on March 9, 2022. Five years after the concept made its debut, we finally get to see the real thing. The announcement came from...
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

Japan's Nov factory output soars on jump in car production

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s factory output surged in November as production in the auto sector benefited from a recovery in global parts supplies, lifting prospects for a strong fourth-quarter economic rebound. Despite the output jump, the Japanese manufacturing outlook remained clouded by the risk of slowing overseas activity due to...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Ford doubling F-150 Lightning production to meet high demand

Ford will double its production schedule of the new 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup in the face of strong initial demand, the company confirmed early Tuesday. Ford says its new annual production target for the Lightning will be 150,000. Those who were first in line to reserve a 2022 model will soon be called upon to finalized their orders with their local dealers.
CARS
Cheddar News

GM Unveils All-Electric Version of Bestselling Silverado Pickup Truck at CES 2022

General Motors rolled out the newest addition to its EV fleet with the all-electric Silverado pickup truck. Deborah Wahl, chief marketing officer at GM, joined Cheddar to talk about the latest EV offering and how it matches up to its past gas-powered versions. She said she expects demand to soar after the "first-level truck" sold out in just 12 minutes and talked about steps GM plans to take to regain its title as top U.S. auto seller after being dethroned by Toyota in 2021 with emphasis on the EV market. "I think this is an exciting new inflection point for the market overall, for [an] idea of an all-electric future, and certainly shows that we're extremely committed to the idea of everybody in an electric vehicle," said Wahl.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Rare 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix Super Duty Heads To Auction

Two years before John DeLorean’s brainchild Pontiac GTO made muscle car history, the 1962 Pontiac Grand Prix Super Duty was flexing its horsepower muscles. With a 421 cubic-inch V8 rated at 405 horsepower (some assert real output was north of 465 ponies), the 1962 Grand Prix Super Duty cleared a path for all the Pontiac muscle cars to come. Only 16 copies of the Grand Prix Super Duty left the factory, due in no small part to the SD option adding $2,000 to the base sticker price of $3,490.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Toyota previews a mysterious GT3-spec race car concept

Performance will be the theme of Toyota's display at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon. It will travel to the annual event to unveil an enigmatic race car concept called GR GT3 and to introduce an upgraded version of the rally-bred GR Yaris hot hatch sold in a number of global markets.
CARS
Autoblog

Project Arrow is an all-Canadian electric crossover moonshot

A couple of years ago, two execs at the top of Canada's Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association (APMA) sought ways to promote the nation's automotive industry — a sector the organization said employs more than 100,000 people and sold more than $35 billion in parts in 2018. They settled on the idea of creating a new electric vehicle developed entirely in Canada, from conception to production. At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, APMA announced the name of the endeavor: Project Arrow. The plan has a digital avatar now that shows off a virtual design for a battery-electric crossover. If all goes well in 2022, there will be a full-sized prototype ready to go on a roadshow starting with the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show.
CARS
Autoblog

Koenigsegg's resolution for 2022 is to launch a new hypercar

Koenigsegg's resolution for 2022 is one that most enthusiasts can agree with: "more ultimate performance." While details are few and far between, the Swedish firm published a dark preview image on its social media channels that gives us an early look at a new hypercar. As is often the case,...
CARS
JustLuxe.com

This Rare 1968 Shelby Mustang GT500KR Just Sold At Auction

Ask any American sports car enthusiasts about their list of favorite rides and it’s very likely that they’ll name drop a Ford muscle car. Also, it’s not just any average model either. Bring A Trailer is about to make someone’s dream come true as it prepares to...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1988 Dodge Omni America

Quick, what was the first front-wheel-drive subcompact to go into mass production in the United States? No, it wasn't the Pennsylvania-built Volkswagen Rabbit, although the car in question did have a Volkswagen engine. The early U.S.-market Ford Fiesta was built in West Germany, the Simca 1204 (sold at American Chrysler dealerships) came from France, the Ford Escort and Chevy Cavalier didn't go into American production until 1980 and 1981, respectively, and Honda didn't start building Civics in Ohio until 1986. Chrysler Corporation claims the honor with the Dodge Omni and its Plymouth Horizon twin, which first rolled off the Belvidere Assembly line in 1977 as 1978 models. Though comprehensively obsolete by the time U.S. sales ceased in 1990, the "Omnirizon" served as perfectly functional transportation and nearly 2 million were sold here. Today's Junkyard Gem is one of those later cars, found in a Denver self-service boneyard over the summer.
CARS
Benzinga

Kandi Subsidiary Enters Mass Production Of LFP Battery

Kandi Technologies Group Inc's (NASDAQ: KNDI) wholly owned subsidiary Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co Ltd (Huiyi) has entered mass production of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery IFR18650-2200mAh. The IFR18650-2200mAh has a 10% higher energy capacity than the 18650-2000mAh created in 2019 and is 22% higher than the current...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

