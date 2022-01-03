Abarth SP 1000 factory restomod entering very limited production

Quick, what was the first front-wheel-drive subcompact to go into mass production in the United States? No, it wasn't the Pennsylvania-built Volkswagen Rabbit, although the car in question did have a Volkswagen engine. The early U.S.-market Ford Fiesta was built in West Germany, the Simca 1204 (sold at American Chrysler dealerships) came from France, the Ford Escort and Chevy Cavalier didn't go into American production until 1980 and 1981, respectively, and Honda didn't start building Civics in Ohio until 1986. Chrysler Corporation claims the honor with the Dodge Omni and its Plymouth Horizon twin, which first rolled off the Belvidere Assembly line in 1977 as 1978 models. Though comprehensively obsolete by the time U.S. sales ceased in 1990, the "Omnirizon" served as perfectly functional transportation and nearly 2 million were sold here. Today's Junkyard Gem is one of those later cars, found in a Denver self-service boneyard over the summer.
