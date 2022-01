When Dirk Nowitzki played his last home game, on April 9, 2019, I was somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean, on a plane bound for Frankfurt, Germany. I was on my way to meet my then girlfriend’s family, telling myself that I didn’t want to see the end of Dirk’s career, anyway. I convinced myself that I preferred to remember a version from a year or two or five before. I deluded myself with the idea that if I didn’t see the end, there wouldn’t be one, that Dirk would always be on the bench ready to come in for a few minutes, that there would always be one more shot. “We tell ourselves stories in order to live,” as Joan Didion put it in The White Album.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO