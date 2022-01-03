ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas Police ask for help identifying suspect in Game Stop robbery

 4 days ago
Opelousas Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the armed robbery of the Game Stop located on Creswell Lane.

Police say the robbery happened just before 7:00 P.M. on Sunday January 2, 2022.

The suspect is described as a large-build man who was armed with a semi-auto handgun. The suspect, they say, appears physically to be of the same body type as the suspect involved in a recent Game Stop Robbery in Lafayette, La.

Opelousas Police say that investigators will be coordinating their efforts with area agencies to see if there were any other similarities related to the robbery.

Opelousas Police urge anyone with any information related to these robberies or information related to the pictured person to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can received up to a $1000.00 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

