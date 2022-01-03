ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Beshear: Omicron causing COVID test positivity rate to soar

By Associated Press
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mENh6_0dbsUPUE00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky reported nearly 30,000 new COVID-19 cases last week, more than twice the prior week’s total as omicron causes record numbers of residents to test positive for the virus, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

The statewide test positivity rate has soared to 20.7%, the governor said.

“Omicron has not only come to the commonwealth, it has hit us harder in terms of escalation of cases than anything we have seen to date,” Beshear said at a news conference.

Statewide virus cases are likely to continue escalating, since some reports haven’t yet come in due to the long holiday weekend, he said.

“We went from being in a relative plateau to the second highest week of reported cases since the start of the pandemic, surpassed only by the week of Aug. 30 when the delta variant was hitting us at its peak,” Beshear said.

The governor stressed the need for people to self-isolate once they’re infected to prevent a more dramatic spread of the virus.

“If you have omicron and you don’t isolate, you will infect a ton of people,” he said. “And yes, it appears to be less severe, though with the number of cases, you’re going to see hospitalizations and the rest are going up.”

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Pitt & Bertie counties have highest positive COVID test rates in ENC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s positive test rate for the coronavirus is at 27.4% as the Omicron variant continues to cause an increase in cases statewide. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 12,989 daily COVID-19 cases Monday, which is down from 19,620 reported Saturday. However, 91,198 completed tests were done on New Year’s eve, Dec. 31st, and only 43,491 tests were completed Sunday, Jan. 2nd.
RALEIGH, NC
Wave 3

Positivity rate doubles at JCPS COVID testing sites after Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Post-Christmas COVID testing produced a higher positivity rate for JCPS. Students, family and staff visiting JCPS drive-thru locations on Monday and Tuesday tested positive at a rate more than double that of the previous week. Approximately seven percent tested positive during the week before Christmas weekend...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Times-Leader

COVID case rates soaring

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — While health officials in Belmont and Harrison counties still have not encountered the omicron variant, COVID case rates in both areas are skyrocketing. In Belmont County, a rate of 634 cases per 100,000 population has been recorded in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which considers a rate of 100 per 100,000 high. New cases since last week are up to 425, which is a 107% jump.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WBKO

Gov. Beshear reports highest number of cases, positivity rate since September

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases. Governor Beshear reported 4,297 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the highest since Sept. 28, bringing the state total to 850,632 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.61% positivity rate, the highest since Sept. 19. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 734 are in kids 18 or younger.
FRANKFORT, KY
foxbaltimore.com

Omicron now dominant COVID strain in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 is now the domain strain of COVID in the state of Maryland, according to data announced by Governor Larry Hogan at today's Board of Public Works meeting. The variant is now the main driver for hospitalizations in the state. The data also shows that getting a booster shot is very effective at keeping a person out of the hospital.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19 Positivity Rate Soars In Maryland, Cases Break Records After Christmas

Maryland's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate is at 16.54 percent, jumping nearly 4 percentage points since before Christmas weekend, according to the states COVID Dashboard. The Maryland Department of Health is also reporting there are 668,790 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, which is up from 5,376 before the weekend. The state's hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also rose by 130 to 1,714.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
New Haven Register

Mass Seattle Schools COVID tests show 4% positive rate

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say around 4% of more than 14,000 Seattle Public Schools students and staff who participated in the district’s rapid testing clinics this week tested positive for COVID-19. Volunteers and district staff administered the tests in pop-up clinics on Sunday and Monday after the state’s largest district received a shipment of 60,000 rapid tests from the state health department. Seattle has about 50,000 students and 7,800 staff.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Ap
The Baltimore Sun

COVID-19 transmission soars over New Year’s in Maryland; positivity rate climbs to 26%

While Maryland health officials weren’t reporting COVID-19 data on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the state’s metrics were soaring to nearly unprecedented heights, according to the state’s online data. By Sunday, the seven-day average positivity rate had reached 26.09%, nearly equaling levels from the beginning of the pandemic, when tests were very scarce. The rate could be an indication ...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 12,000 New Cases, Positivity Rate Dips

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while the statewide positivity rate fell slightly, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations rose by 36, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,208. The state reported 59 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,868 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate dipped to 28.3% over the past 24 hours, a 1.68% decrease. Friday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

New numbers show COVID-19 hospitalization surge driven by unvaccinated Marylanders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — New statistics from the University of Maryland Medical System show the unvaccinated are driving new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Over the last month, 74% of their COVID inpatients are unvaccinated, 24% are fully vaccinated, and just 2% received a booster shot. Right now, more than 3,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wesm913.org

Tidal Health Official on Impact of COVID on Hospital & Governor's Emergency Measure

With the spike in COVID cases in Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has issued an emergency measure that has authorized the state health department to help out local officials with resources particularly for hospitals. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with James Trumble, vice president of Clinical Integration at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional hospital in Salisbury. In the first segment he describes the impact of the uptick in COVID cases at the facility.
SALISBURY, MD
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy