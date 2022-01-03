King Estate Winery 2019 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley $19

The inaugural issue of Great Northwest Wine magazine announced that Westport Winery tied as the seventh most platinum award-winning winery in the Northwest (Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and British Columbia). These awards were a result of the Great Northwest Platinum Invitational Competition. Lighthouse Riesling earned 96-points and a double platinum with...
Italy’s Marzotto family, which built Santa Margherita into a Pinot Grigio juggernaut, acquired majority ownership of Roco Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley this week. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the purchase marks the company’s first winemaking venture outside Italy. The sale includes Roco’s winemaking facility just...
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A sign behind the tasting bar at Liberty Lake Wine Cellars reads #RedMtnUnfiltered, and what winemaker Mark Lathrop managed at Great Northwest Wine’s Platinum Awards was unprecedented. Lathrop entered the 2021 Platinum with seven of his wines that had won a gold medal during...
Australia is blessed with several stunning wine regions, with many of them nestled in the borders of NSW. With interstate travel on the backlog for a little while longer, heading out to regional NSW and exploring some of what our wineries and vineyards have to offer is the next best thing. Narrowing down the best wineries and vineyards in NSW is no easy task, but starting off with the Orange wine region is a good place to start. These are the best wineries and vineyards in Orange.
Best Buy! The bubble house for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has picked up 14 Platinums in the 22 years of the judging, and this marks the fifth time for its bargain Brut. Paula Eakin took over the program in 2015, and the University of Idaho graduate produces this methode Champenoise uses the classic varieties Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. It’s incredibly bright with aromas and flavors of Bosc pear, Golden Delicious apple and lemon/lime to balance the residual sugar of 1.5%. The expressive mousse and precision made this an ideal accompaniment for just about any food and occasion. Thankfully, it’s priced for everyday enjoyment, and it’s the most widely available wine to earn a Platinum in 2021. Award: Cascadia International (gold)
Last year, Lisa Callan’s brilliant Picpoul grown by Dick Boushey was the best white wine at the Great Northwest Invitational. This year, she used two other Rhône varieties to raise her total Platinums to six in four years, an effort led by this Grenache. Notes of boysenberry and red currant combine with cola, cigar box and mocha inside a red with a remarkable body and never-ending finish. The result is a fantastic red that adds another chapter to Callan’s emerging reputation as one of Woodinville’s premier producers. Awards: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold).
Fourth-generation Sonoma winemaker Michael Sebastiani has been on Robb Bell’s team since the start of this Columbia Gorge brand, and the tandem displayed a delicious consistency to their Cabernet Franc program by earning Platinums for back-to-back vintages within the same judging. Tones of toasted oak with sprinkles of Herbes de Provence join red currant, boysenberry and menthol for an easy drink that finishes with bright fruit as the focus. Fortunately, they increased production by three barrels over the 2016 vintage. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold).
This vintage marked the second of two harvests former Gallo winemaker Heather Nenow spent at this Southern Oregon showpiece, and her effort with owner Ed Kerwin’s vineyard has resulted in just the fourth Platinum in the judging’s 22-year history awarded to this robust Tuscan grape. There’s an Old World feel to the layers of earthiness and gaminess that are joined by Bing cherry, black pepper and plum-skin tannins. A rack of lamb, osso buco and Beef Bolognese would be ideal dinner companions. Award: Savor NW (gold).
Rancher/grower Mike Andrews brought this Spanish white variety to life in Washington, and he’s now earned five Platinum awards for the Albariño produced at his winery in Prosser. It’s the second straight year that his winemaker, Justin Michaud, picked up a Platinum for his concrete-fermented approach, which yields a bright and crisp wine filled with lemon verbena and lime sorbet notes. Award: Denver International (gold).
This marks the third career Platinum for Jarrod Boyle’s Shepherds Mark program, a blend dedicated to Rhône varieties Roussanne, Viognier and Marsanne that he’s named as an homage to the early 20th century sheepherders who would stack rocks to serve as markers along the Horse Heaven Hills. It’s easy to scout out the hints of guava, passionfruit and honeysuckle, along with some weight from honeycomb. Mandarin orange and lime curd lead to the bright finish that the Boyles enjoy pairing with poultry, rich fish or sautéed chicken with celery-root purée. Award: Sunset International (gold).
Coeur d’ Alene business executive Mark Lathrop developed TAHIJA as a separate brand from his Red Mountain-focused Liberty Lake Wine Cellars. This work predates the 2020 establishment of the Candy Mountain American Viticultural Area, and it ended up as the top-scoring Sangiovese of the Platinum. It’s not a funky young Brunello but rather a clean, red-fruited and bouncy red with a juicy profile that broadcasts acidity over tannin, making for a slightly rounded mouthfeel and a finish of mocha powder. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold)
The Roberts family’s relationship with Mike Sauer at Red Willow Vineyard has been critical to the success of this Grays Harbor winery, and Riesling from the storied site in the Mount Adams foothills has been a foundation block. It’s never been better, as this is the second straight vintage of Lighthouse to go Platinum. Apple blossoms, orange, apricot and ginger combine in the aromatics and flavors, which conclude with a lingering juicy acidity. It’s a versatile wine, fit for your patio or deck but also at home on the table with a dinner of chicken, fish or Asian fare. Award: Cascadia International (gold).
The latest and youngest of the “Ren Red” program is essentially the equal to the 2018 vintage as they both entered rarified air by being voted a unanimous Platinum — Double Platinum — at the stage competition. It speaks to winemaker Coco Umiker’s style, the vision and painstaking approach to blending that overdelivers for the consumer. The 2019 expression marks the four consecutive vintage for Clearwater Canyon Cellars to reach Platinum, yet this neither relies as heavily on Syrah (33%) nor does it involve Carménère. Instead, the pinch of herbs comes from Cabernet Franc (28%) with Malbec (19%), Cabernet Sauvignon (12%), Merlot and Petit Verdot in equal amounts. The result is a wine of plum and blueberry with spice, anise and fennel melding together amid a great mouthfeel and long finish of boysenberry. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold).
Yakima Valley College instructors Trent Ball and Brad Smith have guided their students to nine Platinums — all for red wine — including this even blend of Syrah and Merlot. It’s showy and savory as the presentation of plum, black cherry and fig picks up black licorice, bell pepper and black olive. While there’s depth and elegance to the tannins, the bright finish builds balance. The school now operates two tasting rooms — one on their Grandview campus and a new location along Yakima’s Nob Hill Boulevard. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold)
QUINCY, Wash. — It’s not the story of a hired gun, but there is a young hot shot Napa Valley winemaker and his father who are crafting some of the Pacific Northwest’s best wines near the Columbia Basin town of Quincy, Wash. Chris Daniel Stewart works with...
A number of white Rhône blends finished toward the top of the 22nd Platinum Awards, and Garver family in Sams Valley worked with the Medford, Ore., winemaking team of Herb Quady, Brian Gruber and Nicole Shulte to claim a Platinum with its MRV program for a second straight vintage. This time, Viognier (47%) takes the lead ahead of Roussanne (35%) and Marsanne, and there is great weight to the profile of stone fruit and butterscotch as pear skin and lemon oil allow it to strike a balance. Enjoy with shellfish and cream-based pasta dishes. Awards: San Francisco Chronicle (gold), McMinnville (double gold).
The devastating wildfires that hit Oregon’s Willamette Valley in September 2020 made for an unusual vintage. Many winemakers were able to pick their fruit before smoke came pouring in, or long enough after it dissipated that the grapes were unaffected. Those who had ripe grapes during the worst of the fires faced a difficult choice. Should they pick their Pinot Noir and risk making a wine with smoke taint? Or should they abandon the fruit altogether?
With the inaugural issue of Great Northwest Wine Magazine under the leadership of Eric Degerman, we turn a page into a new chapter of Pacific Northwest wine and culture. Eric and I met in 1989 when we worked for the Tri-City Herald, one of the better mid-sized daily newspapers in the Pacific Northwest. We had become friends in that newsroom, working nights together while Eric covered the Tri-City Americans hockey club as a sports reporter and I was the news editor in charge of the copyediting and page design for the next morning’s edition.
My favorite adage is a simple one with unending applications in life — “Never say never.”. I would never have thought about starting and owning a printed wine publication with my wife, Traci, as long as Wine Press Northwest was around. In 1998, Andy Perdue launched that magazine for the Tri-City Herald, and I helped him run it until 2012 when he recruited me to create GreatNorthwestWine.com.
