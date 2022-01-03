King Estate Winery 2019 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley $19

The latest and youngest of the “Ren Red” program is essentially the equal to the 2018 vintage as they both entered rarified air by being voted a unanimous Platinum — Double Platinum — at the stage competition. It speaks to winemaker Coco Umiker’s style, the vision and painstaking approach to blending that overdelivers for the consumer. The 2019 expression marks the four consecutive vintage for Clearwater Canyon Cellars to reach Platinum, yet this neither relies as heavily on Syrah (33%) nor does it involve Carménère. Instead, the pinch of herbs comes from Cabernet Franc (28%) with Malbec (19%), Cabernet Sauvignon (12%), Merlot and Petit Verdot in equal amounts. The result is a wine of plum and blueberry with spice, anise and fennel melding together amid a great mouthfeel and long finish of boysenberry. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold).

10 HOURS AGO