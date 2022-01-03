Commissioners to discuss change to public comment policy

Daily Journal file photo Commissioner Andy Grooms argues that the current public comment policy is too strict and discourages the public from engaging with the Board.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss loosening its public comment policy based on research by county staff over the last month.

At their December meeting, Commissioner Andy Grooms presented his suggestion for opening the meetings up to more public discussion, and took issue with two key aspects of the policy: the public not being allowed to speak on matters that appear on the current meeting’s agenda and the requirement that those who wish to speak sign up by 5 p.m. on the Friday before each Tuesday meeting.

“Our current policy, the way it looks to me, we’re almost discouraging citizens of this county from coming here and speaking on agenda items,” Grooms said at the meeting.

The commissioners approved a motion by Vice Chairman Justin Dawkins to have county staff research the specifics of this policy change in order to present them with an agenda item to vote on at the January meeting. Each of the other commissioners seemed to be in general agreement with Grooms.

The Richmond County Board of Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 105 W. Franklin Street, Courtroom C, in Rockingham.

To view the full agenda packet, visit https://www.richmondnc.com/AgendaCenter. The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

• ITEM NO. 1 — Invocation by Pastor John Gould

• ITEM NO. 2 — Approval of Agenda – Decision

• ITEM NO. 3 — Consent Agenda – Decision

A) Approval of Draft Minutes of Regular Meeting on December 7, 2021 as Submitted by the Clerk for Review

B) Approval of Tax Releases And Tax Refunds for Month of November, 2021

C) Approval of North Carolina Vehicle Tax System Refund Report for the Month of November 2021

D) Approval of Budget Amendment for AFDO EH Food & Lodging

E) Approval of Budget Amendment for LIEAP Funds for Energy Assistance

F) Approval of Budget Amendment for LIEAP Pandemic Automated Funds

G) Approval of Budget Amendments for LINKS Program

H) Approval of Draft Minutes of the Richmond County Board of Health Meeting on December 7, 2021 as submitted by the Clerk for Review

• ITEM NO. 4 — Open Forum for Public Comments – 5:30 – 6:00 PM

• ITEM NO. 5 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of Presented Audit for FY 2021 – Alan Thompson, Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Company, PA – Decision

• ITEM NO. 6 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of Proclamation to Designate January 17, 2022 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, Bryan Land, County Manager – Decision

• ITEM NO. 7 — Monthly Report by County Manager Bryan Land

• ITEM NO. 8 — Bi-Monthly Report – Martie T. Butler, Management Analyst/Economic Developer – Discussion

• ITEM NO. 9 — Discussion of Proposed Public Comment Policy – Bryan Land, County Manager – Discussion

• ITEM NO.10 — Adjournment – Decision