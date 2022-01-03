ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Commissioners to discuss change to public comment policy

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aday_0dbsUHfe00
Daily Journal file photo Commissioner Andy Grooms argues that the current public comment policy is too strict and discourages the public from engaging with the Board.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss loosening its public comment policy based on research by county staff over the last month.

At their December meeting, Commissioner Andy Grooms presented his suggestion for opening the meetings up to more public discussion, and took issue with two key aspects of the policy: the public not being allowed to speak on matters that appear on the current meeting’s agenda and the requirement that those who wish to speak sign up by 5 p.m. on the Friday before each Tuesday meeting.

“Our current policy, the way it looks to me, we’re almost discouraging citizens of this county from coming here and speaking on agenda items,” Grooms said at the meeting.

The commissioners approved a motion by Vice Chairman Justin Dawkins to have county staff research the specifics of this policy change in order to present them with an agenda item to vote on at the January meeting. Each of the other commissioners seemed to be in general agreement with Grooms.

The Richmond County Board of Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 105 W. Franklin Street, Courtroom C, in Rockingham.

To view the full agenda packet, visit https://www.richmondnc.com/AgendaCenter. The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

• ITEM NO. 1 — Invocation by Pastor John Gould

• ITEM NO. 2 — Approval of Agenda – Decision

• ITEM NO. 3 — Consent Agenda – Decision

A) Approval of Draft Minutes of Regular Meeting on December 7, 2021 as Submitted by the Clerk for Review

B) Approval of Tax Releases And Tax Refunds for Month of November, 2021

C) Approval of North Carolina Vehicle Tax System Refund Report for the Month of November 2021

D) Approval of Budget Amendment for AFDO EH Food & Lodging

E) Approval of Budget Amendment for LIEAP Funds for Energy Assistance

F) Approval of Budget Amendment for LIEAP Pandemic Automated Funds

G) Approval of Budget Amendments for LINKS Program

H) Approval of Draft Minutes of the Richmond County Board of Health Meeting on December 7, 2021 as submitted by the Clerk for Review

• ITEM NO. 4 — Open Forum for Public Comments – 5:30 – 6:00 PM

• ITEM NO. 5 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of Presented Audit for FY 2021 – Alan Thompson, Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Company, PA – Decision

• ITEM NO. 6 — Request for Board Consideration of Approval of Proclamation to Designate January 17, 2022 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, Bryan Land, County Manager – Decision

• ITEM NO. 7 — Monthly Report by County Manager Bryan Land

• ITEM NO. 8 — Bi-Monthly Report – Martie T. Butler, Management Analyst/Economic Developer – Discussion

• ITEM NO. 9 — Discussion of Proposed Public Comment Policy – Bryan Land, County Manager – Discussion

• ITEM NO.10 — Adjournment – Decision

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

January 2022

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will discuss loosening its public comment policy based on research by county staff over the last month. ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Health Department reported a new COVID-related death on Monday, bringing the total to 160 deaths in Richmond County. This is the first death reported of the new year.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Opinion | NC’s sluggish expansion of public transit needs to gain steam. In 2022, it will.

North Carolina prides itself on being the site of a revolution in transportation – first in flight. But when it comes to a needed evolution in transportation – the expansion of mass transit in an automobile-centric state – North Carolina hasn’t quite taken off. U.S. News & World Report ranks North Carolina 28th nationally in public transit use despite being the nation’s ninth-largest state by population.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Richmond County, NC
Government
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Rockingham, NC
Government
Richmond County Daily Journal

RCPC receives grant for new training to help improve services

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Partnership for Children has been selected to participate in a pilot program sponsored by the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits. RCPC has been selected for the Center Managed Solutions Pilot Program. This program will advance RCPC to a higher capacity regarding their overall operations, finances and organizational ability through 30 hours of coaching from January 2022 to June 2022.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gould
Richmond County Daily Journal

Groups seek to show Hoffman teens the right path

HOFFMAN — Two programs are seeking to keep Hoffman’s young people away from a culture of drugs and violence and instead provide a positive educational outlet. Leaders from the Young Entrepreneurial Agricultural Project (YEAP) and ROC INC (Reaching Our Children In Need of CHOICES), visited the Hoffman Town Council Monday evening to present their programs to the community and ask for assistance in identifying potential youth who could benefit.
HOFFMAN, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy