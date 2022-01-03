Schools taking precautions amid COVID-19 spike

CHICAGO (CBS) — A surge in COVID-19 cases forces one western suburb to shut down schools because of a teacher shortage. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei explains why an entire district is canceling class. There will be no school for anyone in the Plainfield school district Friday. The recent surge in COVID cases impacting their teachers “We simply don’t have enough people available to be teaching in the classrooms. And frankly, if they’re too sick to teach at school, then they’re too sick to teach, period,” said Tom Hernandez of Plainfield District 202. District officials saying even though they work with two different transportation vendors,...

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO