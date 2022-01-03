ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools taking precautions amid COVID-19 spike

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents return to class this week after...

fox5atlanta.com

Emory University switches to remote learning amid COVID-19 case spike

ATLANTA - Emory University announced Tuesday it would move to virtual learning in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant. Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves relayed the news to students and staff on Tuesday. "I understand that beginning the semester with remote learning and...
ATLANTA, GA
wcbi.com

State Health Officer urging people to take COVID-19 precautions

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is urging Mississippians to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID. In a Twitter message Thursday, Dobbs said hospitals have seen a rapid increase in COVID emergency room visits. He reminds people to take four important steps: get...
JACKSON, MS
KELOLAND TV

Post-holiday COVID-19 precautions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the holiday season, medical professionals have been urging caution for those who have planned to host or attend family gatherings. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19, keeping events small and testing before traveling to visit family have all been recommended. But what about when you...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Chicago

Plainfield School District Cancels Classes Friday Due To COVID Surge, Teacher Shortage

CHICAGO (CBS) — A surge in COVID-19 cases forces one western suburb to shut down schools because of a teacher shortage. CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei explains why an entire district is canceling class. There will be no school for anyone in the Plainfield school district Friday. The recent surge in COVID cases impacting their teachers “We simply don’t have enough people available to be teaching in the classrooms. And frankly, if they’re too sick to teach at school, then they’re too sick to teach, period,” said Tom Hernandez of Plainfield District 202. District officials saying even though they work with two different transportation vendors,...
PLAINFIELD, IL
FOX 43

Gyms take precautions as COVID-19 cases reach record highs worldwide

YORK, Pa. — For the past three decades, PA Fitness in York has been Ed Zelco's second home. He works out there multiple times a week. However, with the omicron variant causing record-high case numbers in both Pennsylvania and the nation, a gym may not feel like the safest place to spend time right now.
YORK, PA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: All West Contra Costa Schools to Close for Long Omicron Recovery Weekend

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Officials with the West Contra Costa County Unified School District on Wednesday announced all schools would be closed this Friday and Monday as the district copes with staffing shortages and student illness caused by the omicron-fueled COVID case surge. The message addressing the community and announcing the planned school closure was posted on the WCCUSD website Wednesday evening. “This has been a very challenging week for school communities across our district. The omicron variant spike in cases happening across the country is greatly impacting our schools as well,” the statement attributed to Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Chris Hurst. “In...
RICHMOND, CA
WBKO

Healthcare officials urge everyone to take necessary COVID-19 precautions Christmas weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With many people attending Christmas gatherings this weekend, healthcare officials anticipate a surge in COVID-19 and flu cases following the holidays. In order to help prevent the spread of viruses between you and your loved ones this holiday season, healthcare officials urge everyone to practice frequent handwashing and to wear a mask when in close proximity to others and in large crowds.
HAZARD, KY
wogx.com

State sending expired COVID-19 tests to senior facilities as people wait hours at test centers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday the state is shipping about 1 million at-home coronavirus tests to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with the kits set to arrive over the weekend. However, the kits expired on dates between Christmas and New Year's Eve and the state has not received an answer from the federal government on whether they are still usable.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

