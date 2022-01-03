Piedmont Triad school districts plan delays, remote learning for Tuesday over black ice concerns

(WGHP) — Some Piedmont Triad school districts are taking steps to ensure the safety and students and staff as ice threatens to make roads dangerous.

As of about 5:20 p.m. Monday, Rockingham County Schools and Wilkes County Schools are the only two districts to make announcements about planned schedule changes.

This list will be updated with any additional schedule changes for Piedmont Triad school districts.

Alamance-Burlington School System

Due to the sub-freezing temperatures forecast for tonight through mid-morning tomorrow, the potential for icy patches on roads, campus sidewalks, parking lots and steps from today’s precipitation runoff, ABSS will be closed for students and staff on Tuesday, Jan. 4 .

Guilford County Schools

Due to potentially hazardous road conditions in the morning including the potential for black ice, all GCS schools and central offices will operate on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 4 . Administrators, maintenance staff, and custodial staff should plan to report at regular time. Employees should contact their supervisors and refer to Policy AFC and AFC-P for additional guidance. The outdoor drive-through COVID testing sites will open as scheduled for staff and students. Thank you and please be safe.

Randolph County School System

Due to concerns about road conditions in the early morning hours, the Randolph County School System will operate on a 3-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 4 .

Rockingham County Schools

All students will have a remote instruction day on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Due to the potential for icy road conditions early on Tuesday morning, all RCS students pre-K through 12th grade will have a remote learning day. This decision was made in collaboration with Rockingham County Emergency Services. Child Care will open at 9 a.m., and meals will not be provided.

All buildings will be open at 10 a.m. for central office, school-level administrators, teachers and other personnel. All staff should evaluate their ability to travel safely and review their options.

Stokes County Schools

Due to power outages at multiple campuses, Stokes County Schools will be closed to students on Tuesday. It will be an optional teacher workday.

Wilkes County Schools

Due to the potential for black ice in some of our higher elevations, Wilkes County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 4. As a reminder, buses do not leave schools before 7:45 am on 2 hour delay days.

Yadkin County Schools

Main roads around the county are in good shape. However, we have several side roads that have significant moisture on them that our buses and student drivers use. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 20s tonight so there is a strong potential for black ice on these roads in the morning. Therefore, Yadkin County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students Tuesday, Jan. 4 . Out of school time programs will operate on a regular schedule and will open at 6:15 in the morning. Instructional staff can report at 8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.