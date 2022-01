After a year of practicing remotely due to COVID-19, UCF College of Medicine graduate students are finally getting to practice on real patients. UCF College of Medicine officials said they were happy to compensate students for a remote year of learning by adding more in-person experiences to their curriculum this fall. While the omicron variant has brought 206,358 new cases to Florida, according to data from the CDC, students are still expected to come back in-person for the spring of 2022 and continue to work on real patients.

