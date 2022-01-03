Appointment confusion compounds wait times at CenturyLink

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The first Monday of the year began with more long lines at CenturyLink Sports Complex. Hundreds of people looking to get tested for COVID-19 showed up, with a line of cars stretching all the way down Six Mile Cypress back to Daniels Parkway.

The traffic was so bad that the Nomi Health run testing site had to close briefly. Online, people were told that they could get a free COVID-19 test regardless of whether or not they had an appointment. Once traffic safety became a concern, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office forced the site to close and reopen a short time later.

“We know half the county is going somewhere else, so it’s probably going to take half a day to get this done.” Nick Casler, of Fort Myers.

Once reopened, the testing site only took in people who had previously booked an appointment online, frustrating many who had been waiting in line for hours.

Many who were feeling sick, and even taking off from school, or work had to look elsewhere during the post-holiday COVID-19 surge.

“It’s really frustrating. We had to plan. I missed school today, my sister missed school. My parents had to miss work.” said Brian Cardenas from Fort Myers.

From now on, the testing site at CenturyLink will be by appointment only, as with other sites throughout the county.