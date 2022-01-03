ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU announces hiring of offensive coordinator, QB coaches

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Kelly has announced the hiring of his offensive brain trust, as the new LSU offensive coordinator will be Mike Denbrock and the quarterbacks coach will be Joe Sloan. Mike Denbrock, who helped lead Cincinnati to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the College Football Playoffs this year, will...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

